City of Seattle announces $5.3 million for affordable housing

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Office of Housing announced on Monday about the city’s $5.3 million investment to provide affordable housing in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

The city said in a release the investment will provide 39 homes and on-site services for women experiencing homelessness.

"Expanding access to housing with services is core to ending the homelessness crisis, and this kind of acquisition and partnership is a crucial part of the City of Seattle’s strategy to take compassionate and urgent action," said Mayor Harrell. "I’m confident Sea Mar is the right partner to ensure those who have suffered chronic homelessness receive individualized, culturally competent, restorative support, so they have the care they need to recover and thrive."

The city said its residents have started to move into the units.

The investment was also matched by the Washington State Department of Commerce.

"As a community health center, we understand how factors like stable housing impact a person’s health," said Rogelio Riojas, Executive Director and CEO of Sea Mar.

According to the city, in 2021, the Office of Housing invested over $140 million to support the production, preservation, and acquisition of over 1,500 affordable rental housing and homeownership opportunities.

