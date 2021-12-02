City of Olympia to clear out Deschutes Parkway homeless camp

The city of Olympia will remove and clear a homeless encampment on Deschutes Parkway on Dec. 8.

Owners of the property on which the encampment is located have requested that the city enforce trespass laws and remove the encampment. The city is able to remove the camp since the state's eviction moratorium expired on Oct. 31. The city started giving notice to residents during the week of Nov. 15.

Those living at the camp will need to be out by 8 a.m. on Dec. 8.

For the clean-up of the property, Deschutes Parkway will be closed from Lakeridge Drive to 5th Avenue on December 8 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city said it does not have the resources to provide alternative shelter options for those living in the encampment, and there are not enough shelter beds available in the community.

Staff will be working with those at the encampment to find alternative places for them to live.

Anyone who can offer inside space for individuals from the encampment can contact Kim Kondrat, the City’s homeless response coordinator, at 360.742.6448 or at kkondrat@ci.olympia.wa.us. You can also contact Kondrat to donate items like socks, handwarmers, tarps, sleeping bags and water.

