City of Lakewood honors African American 'Hidden Heroes' and their contributions to society

Q13 News is recognizing communities all over the Puget Sound celebrating Black History Month 2021. One community in Pierce County launched an online series in January to honor people who have made an impact locally and nationally.

The City of Lakewood’s campaign is called Hidden Heroes. Each week, it pays tribute to African Americans, past and present, highlighting their various contributions to society. These are people who may not be as widely known as other prominent African American figures, but their life's works were still pivotal.

Among the people featured is Lakewood native J’Nai Bridges. She grew up singing in church with her family. During her time at Charles Wright Academy in Tacoma, she discovered her passion for opera and classical music. Little did she know her studies in school would lead to a thrilling journey around the world.

"It chose me because I had no intentions of making a career of being an opera singer. I didn’t even know it was a possibility, first of all. When I thought of opera singers, I thought of people that didn’t look like me. They were older, white," said Bridges.

Her voice has graced some of the biggest stages—from Carnegie Hall in New York, to Dutch National Opera in Amsterdam. The international opera singer is recognized for breaking barriers for women of color in a predominantly white art form. She recalls one of her favorite moments after a performance in Munich, Germany.

"One man came up to me and he was like, ‘I haven’t cried in 40 years and you made me cry.’ And I was just like oh my goodness! That to me is what it is all about. I as an artist have this gift, I’m blessed with this gift that moves people," said Bridges.

Bridges, who currently lives in New York City, is being honored by her hometown as a hero for her work as an artist.

"Knowing that I have the support from where it all started and the recognition from where it really all began—there’s nothing more special to me. It really is like a blessing and I’m just so grateful," said Bridges.

Featured in the city’s weekly online series include inventors, military service members, entrepreneurs, and even activists like Nettie Craig Asberry. She was born in 1865 in Leavenworth, Kansas. Her mother, Violet, was a slave and her father was plantation owner William Wallingford. She moved to Tacoma in 1893. She organized the Mozart Musical Club in 1902, designed to help youth broaden their knowledge of music and composers. In 1913, Asberry was a seminal member of NAACP’s Tacoma chapter.

Asberry also challenged the practices of restricting African Americans to balcony-only seating in the theaters. Her efforts helped paved the way for all people to sit where they please, so they could one day see people like Bridges perform.

"That’s very important to keep saying people’s names and remembering how they have changed this world," said Bridges. "I have so much more to do, but it inspires me really. It makes me want to keep on going and keep on making history and remembering those who have come before me."

Making a difference herself, Bridges said she hopes to leave a legacy that inspires others from Lakewood and beyond.

"There is nothing that you can’t do. Open your mind and know that you are enough," said Bridges. "There’s a realm of possibility and whatever you decide to do, do it well. Put your all in it."