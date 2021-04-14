City of Kent to pay $4.4 million to family of unarmed Black man shot and killed by police

The city of Kent has agreed to pay the family of Giovann Joseph-McDade, an unarmed Black man shot and killed by police in 2017, $4.4 million in a settlement over his death.

Police say they tried to pull over Joseph-McDade for a traffic violation in June of 2017, but he sped away. Police chased Joseph-McDade and ended at a dead-end road, where a patrol car and Joseph-McDade's car collided, police said.

According to police, Joseph-McDade tried to ram an officer with his vehicle. Another officer opened fire, hitting Joseph-McDade. He died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

"All loss of life is tragic regardless of the circumstances. Our thoughts and condolences remain with the Joseph-McDade family. This settlement is a step in

the right direction to bring closure to the family, the officers involved and the City as a whole. This case has been on-going for several years and it was in the best interest of all involved to resolve the matter," said Bailey Stober, the city communications manager.

However, the city still maintains that the officers involved acted within Kent Police Department policies and Washington State law.

In addition to the settlement, the city will design and install a bench in a city park to memorialize Joseph-McDade, as requested by the family in the lawsuit.

Joseph-McDade was 20 years old at the time of the shooting.

