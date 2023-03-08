City of Edmonds ends contract with 'The Hand Up Project,' founder under investigation

A nonprofit has lost a contract with the City of Edmonds weeks after getting it, and its founder is under investigation – though details of what he is accused of aren’t being made public.

The Hand Up Project has teamed up with municipalities in Snohomish County for years, offering everything from housing to detox services and clean-ups at encampments.

The group’s founder, Robert Smiley, had been featured on FOX 13 News while taking part in community clean-ups. Now, he’s facing allegations of misconduct – those who are close to Smiley claim that investigations being launched are looking at financials.

The Hand Up Project told FOX 13 that they cannot comment, but admitted they’re cooperating with authorities over a situation involving Robert Smiley. On the group’s website, the Board said, "they became aware of information which led to the organization’s termination of its relationship with Robert and Theresa Smiley."

Citing federal, and state, laws the nonprofit said they cannot discuss Smiley’s specific situation. While noting they will continue to serve the community.

What makes the situation unusual is the speed at which things appeared to unravel. In February, the City of Edmonds announced a contract with the nonprofit to address homelessness. Within weeks, they said they terminated the contract, "in light of recent information discovered regarding the organization’s founder."

A spokesperson with the City said no contracts and/or funds were exchanged. In the future, they will be looking at different avenues to provide similar services.