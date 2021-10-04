City of Burien eviction moratorium extended through January

The city of Burien has extended its eviction moratorium through Jan. 15, 2022.

The City Council unanimously approved the measure in an effort to give landlords and tenants more time to access rent assistance and for financial aid to be distributed.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced last month that the state’s eviction protections will remain in place through the end of October because counties aren’t getting federal and state COVID-19 relief funds intended for rental assistance out fast enough ahead of the current moratorium that was set to expire Sept. 30.

Under an eviction moratorium "bridge" that Inslee announced in June, landlords were prevented from evicting tenants for any past-due rent owed from Feb. 29, 2020 through July 31, 2021.

The city of Seattle enacted a similar measure. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said the city’s eviction moratoriums will remain in place through Jan. 15, 2022, rather than expiring at the end of September.

Burien community members have access to King County’s rental assistance funding. They can also apply for the City of Burien’s COVID-19 Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance Fund by contacting Catholic Community Services at (253) 850-2523 or fill out an application at the Multi-Service Center website.

