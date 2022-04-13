City leaders declare Cambodian Genocide Remembrance Week in Tacoma

The Mayor and City Council declared Wednesday that this week is Cambodian Genocide Remembrance Week in the City of Tacoma.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Tacoma Government, the city is coming together to remember, honor and pay tribute to the more than 2 million lives lost to the Cambodian Genocide.

The Cambodian genocide of 1975-1979, in which nearly 21% of the country’s population lost their lives, is often referred to as one of the worst human tragedies of the last century.

City leaders say the proclamation is a positive step towards healing and celebrating the local Cambodian-American community.

