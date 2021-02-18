City considering safety improvements along West Seattle Bridged detour

If you live or work in West Seattle, the city’s department of transportation wants to hear what people think about a series of proposals meant to keep drivers and pedestrians safe on one of the main detours around the West Seattle Bridge closure.

Congestion along West Marginal Way SW has increased by more than 150-percent, says the city, and a series of proposed projects are meant to enhance safety.

But, some believe the city needs to reduce delays around the detours instead. Business owner Alan Bridgman says getting in and out of his company’s parking lot can be a nightmare.

"It’s just going to make the problem worse," he said.

That’s because his business is outside of the proposed safety improvements. His employees have trouble getting in and out of the parking lot and he worries there may be an impact to business.

"Our clients don’t want to come down here any longer," he said.

The project includes options such as installing a crosswalk signal to reducing a south bound lane, and converting it for use by cyclists.

A virtual community meeting will take place Thursday night where the city agency hopes to share plans and listen to feedback from those most impacted.