Chuweah Creek Fire burns over 37,000 acres

The lightning-caused wildfires burning south and east of Nespelem continue to grow as crews gain the upper hand in one area but struggle in others.

High temperatures, low relative humidity and gusty winds fueled the two-day growth of the Chuweah Creek Fire which has already torched 37,000 acres, more than double what was burned Wednesday.



Firefighters are working to protect structures along Cache Creek Rd. and hold the blaze along the eastern edge of Keller Butte. They were able to gain considerable control of fire activity near the northeastern edge between Nespelem and Buffalo Lake.

As of Friday morning, the fire is 20% contained.

RELATED: Firefighters brace for windy weather with Chuweah Creek fire at zero containment



Level 3 evacuations for residents along Cache Creek Rd., Owhi Flats and east of Owhi Lake have been reduced to Level 2.



Level 1 evacuations remain in effect for Nespelemz, Keller and the San Poil Valley south of South Nanamkin Rd.

A community meeting is scheduled for July 16 at 1:30 p.m. at the community center in the town of Keller. It will be streamed on the North Eastern Fire Information’s Facebook page.



Road closures include:

Cache Creek Road

Buffalo Lake Road between Manila and Cache Creek Rd.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram