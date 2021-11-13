Chris Daughtry grieves loss of stepdaughter Hannah after sudden death: 'This hurts so deeply'

Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna shared tributes to the musician's stepdaughter Hannah after the 25-year-old was found dead inside her Nashville home Friday.

"I am still processing the last 24 hours," Daughtry wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Hannah. "I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family."

"Thank you all for your kind words and condolences," he continued. "They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss. Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply."

Deanna shared her own tribute and revealed the family is waiting on autopsy results to determine Hannah's cause of death .

Chris Daughtry performs at The Drop: Daughtry at The GRAMMY Museum on Sept. 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"My first born," Deanna captioned a handful of photos of Hannah on Saturday. "I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah."

"We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken."

Daughtry was set to perform in New Jersey on Friday, but the band postponed tour dates, according to a statement from the band released on Facebook.

Hannah and her brother, Griffin, 23, are Deanna's children from a previous marriage. Daughtry and Deanna are the biological parents of 10-year-old twins Adalyn Rose and Noah James, according to the New York Post.

Daughtry, 41, finished in fourth place on "American Idol" in its fifth season and has since been nominated for four Grammys. His band recently released its sixth studio album.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.