Choppy waters make for 'insane' ride on Washington State Ferry
ANACORTES, Wash. - Strong waves lashed a ferry going from Friday Harbor to Anacortes in Washington on September 25, making for an “insane” ride.
Footage of the Chelan ferry shows a huge wave hitting and flooding the boat, reaching up to a car.
Uploader @HowlinHusky wrote, “WILD WAVES: My INSANE ferry ride in the wind.”
The National Weather Service had issued a high surf advisory for the area on September 25, warning of “large breaking waves of up to 14 feet in the surf zone.”