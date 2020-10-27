Chipotle now charges extra for tortilla on the side

Chipotle fans will have to say goodbye to a fan-favorite menu hack: free extra tortillas on the side.

It has been a well-known money-saving trick to order a Chipotle burrito bowl with a tortilla or two on the side, since the bowl portion size is greater than that of a standard burrito.

Since the extra tortillas were free, it was a better deal that got you more burritos for the price of one.

The popular restaurant chain seems to have caught on to the hack, however, which means no more free tortillas.

According to Chipotle’s website, each additional tortilla will cost $0.25, which is a slight consolation for fans given Chipotle’s extra guacamole price at $1.95.

Chances are, customers may still be saving money with the burrito bowl and side tortilla combo since it is cheaper than paying for two burritos at the restaurant chain.