9-year-old shot in the mouth, chest during road rage incident in Renton

A child has life-threatening injuries after being shot during a road rage incident in Renton.

According to Washington State Patrol, it appears the drivers of two vehicles made contact with each other on SR 167, approaching I-405. The two vehicles exited and wound up near SW Grady Way.

The driver of a Dodge Durango got out and approached the dark blue Mustang involved, WSP said.

The driver of the blue Mustang shot toward the Durango and ended up shooting a child. Washington State Patrol said the child was hit in the mouth and upper chest.

WSP said the driver of the blue Mustang sped off and police are searching for the vehicle.

The child was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to WSP.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.