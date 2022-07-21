Young boy shot in Tacoma, expected to survive

article

Police are investigating after a young boy was shot in Tacoma on Thursday night.

According to Tacoma Police, the boy was shot outside in the 1500 block of S. Ridgewood Avenue.

S. 15th Street is shut down between Sprague Ave. and Grant Ave. while officers investigate.

Tacoma Police initially reported that the boy had serious injuries, but later said he is "stable" and has "non-life-threatening injuries."

Officers found three guns in a nearby alley.

No suspects are in custody. Police have not released any suspect information.

This is at least the third time this month that a minor was shot in Tacoma.

The investigation is ongoing.

FOX 13 will have more information as it becomes available.