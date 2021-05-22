Child in critical condition after SeaTac shooting; deputies searching for suspect
SEATAC, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a shooting in the SeaTac area where two people, including a child, were injured.
King County Sheriffs Office deputies and detectives responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon at the 15200 block of 30th Ave. S.
KCSO Sgt. Tim Meyer said two people who are related, an adult woman and a 1-year-old boy were shot. Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center. A spokesperson with HMC said the child is in critical condition, but the woman is in "satisfactory" condition.
Meyer's said the suspect is still on the loose and presumed to be a relative of the victims. There is no danger to the public, according to KCSO.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
