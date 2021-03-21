Child hospitalized after Tacoma house fire

article

A child was sent to the hospital following a house fire in Tacoma early Sunday morning.

The Tacoma Fire Department was called to a home on East Clarkson Street for a fire around 3:40 a.m. Flames were visible from the streets and there were initial reports that people were trapped on the second floor, according to Tacoma fire.

Firefighters entered the home and were able to get the child out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It's unknown if there were any other injuries. The fire department did not specify what kind of injuries the child had.

This is a developing story.

