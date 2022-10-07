Expand / Collapse search

Chick-fil-A workers fired for reportedly spitting in chicken batter, posting video online

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
Customers visit an American fast food restaurant chain, article

Customers visit an American fast food restaurant chain, Chick-fil-A store at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A Chick-fil-A worker was fired for reportedly spitting in chicken batter, and so was the employee who filmed it and posted the video to social media.

The video was widely circulated on social media before it was removed, according to WREG. Jonathan Cardwell, operator of a Chick-fil-A in West Memphis, Arkansas, posted a statement on Facebook calling the video "completely unacceptable."

"We have identified the Team Member, as well as the one filming, and have terminated employment effective immediately," Cardwell said. "We have very strict standards and high expectations for Food Safety, Team Member behavior, and our Guest Experience and this was an egregious violation of all of the above.

"You trust us to deliver you safe, fresh food with a team who genuinely cares about you," the statement continued. "We fell short of those expectations here. We sincerely apologize and assure you we take matters like these very seriously and act expeditiously to address them."

READ MORE: Actor Rob Schneider surprises fans at Raising Cane's drive-thru in Phoenix

In Detroit, a restaurant owner is fighting to prove she didn’t spit in food after a video went viral online. Investigators say the video is inconclusive and may have been edited, while recorded phone conversations show someone trying to extort the owner for money to remove the video.

Online video says Detroit restaurant cook spit in food - she says they are being extorted

The video was taken at Royal BBQ on Mt. Elliot near I-94. The popular restaurant has been in business for years.

"I can release the video and take it down. But I need a fee for that," the person claiming to be behind the Instagram account said over the phone.