Check your ticket! WA Lottery says there are $2.5M worth of unclaimed winnings

WA Lottery says there is currently $2.5 million worth of unclaimed winnings that will expire in the coming months.

A $10,000 Lottery prize from a Match 4 ticket that was purchased at the H Mart in Lakewood last August will expire on Feb. 3. Most unclaimed tickets that will expire in the next few months are worth $10,000. However, there is one unclaimed ticket worth $2.3 million that was sold in Maple Valley. The last day to claim that million-dollar ticket is July 7.

Winning players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize.

By law, prizes that aren’t claimed are placed into a reserve account.

Each June, the surplus in the reserve account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which helps support education in Washington State.

You can see a full list of unclaimed tickets and where they were sold here.

