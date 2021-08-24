Charlie Watts and The Rolling Stones: Reflect with these free documentaries on Tubi

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts passed away Tuesday at a London hospital surrounded by his family.

He joined the Stones early in 1963 and remained over the next 60 years, ranked just behind Mick Jagger and Keith Richards as the group’s longest lasting and most essential member.

Watts did on occasion lend his talents beyond drumming to the group. He worked with Jagger on the ever more spectacular stage designs for the group’s tours. He also provided illustrations for the back cover of the acclaimed 1967 album "Between the Buttons" and inadvertently gave the record its title. When he asked Stones manager Andrew Oldham what the album would be called, Oldham responded "Between the buttons," meaning undecided. Watts thought that "Between the Buttons" was the actual name and included it in his artwork.

To catch a glimpse of Watts' skill, talent and creativity you can check out these documentaries:

The Rolling Stones: Sweet Summer Sun Hyde Park Live (2013): The Brit icons make a "historic, triumphant return to Hyde Park" in two packed performances. This concert film allows viewers to join the "100,000 delirious fans" and cheer along from home.

The Rolling Stones: Some Girls Live in Texas (2011): Another concert film, this one "of what many consider to be one of the best tours of The Rolling Stones, filmed in 1978 with the band’s music front and center."

The Rolling Stones: Totally Stripped (1995): The Stone unplug in this quick doc from 1995, "a ‘stripped down’ acoustic concert, featuring both their popular hits and their more obscure material."

The Rolling Stones: The Singles (2014): Venturing outside the realm of concert films, this doc looks at the decade in which the Stones "produced a flood of songs that would go on to become indisputable rock-and-roll classics."

The Rolling Stones: Just for the Record (2002): For another look back at the band’s chronology, turn to this TV docuseries, which moves forward a decade in each of its five episodes.

