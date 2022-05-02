Charges dropped for Friday Harbor arson suspect, federal charges expected

Prosecutors dropped charges against the man suspected of starting a fire that ripped through historic downtown Friday Harbor. They told the judge this was to make way for federal prosecution.

Dwight Henline is suspected of the arson that destroyed several buildings in Friday Harbor on April 7. Henline was arrested on April 16 and charged with arson.

However, prosecutors moved to dismiss the case without prejudice on Monday, with the goal of allowing charges to be filed against Henline at the federal level. They continued with charges of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, to which Henline has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors asked the judge for a federal arrest warrant on the arson charge.

Court documents show Henline was previously charged for driving under the influence in June 2021, when he crashed into a house while intoxicated.