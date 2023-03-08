Changes to Washington police pursuit rules narrowly passes Senate before deadline

A police pursuit bill that would loosen restrictions for chasing criminals has narrowly passed the Washington State Senate before the 5 p.m. deadline.

Senate Bill 5352 passed 26-23 after the rules committee in the House refused to let it go to a vote. It's a companion bill to House Bill 1363.

House Bill 1363 aims to loosen current rules that restrict police pursuits to crimes involving violence, sex crimes and drunk drivers, but only when police have proof a crime occurred.

The amendments from the Senate bill do not reverse the restrictions entirely, and they call for extra training and extra communication with local law enforcement during the chase to protect bystanders.

The bill will now go to the House for a Justice Committee vote with a deadline of April 4. A version of SB 5352 already passed that committee, but with the new amendments tacked on in the Senate, the House will have to hear those and vote on the changes as well.

This is a developing story.

Watch FOX 13 at 4/5/6 p.m. for the latest updates.