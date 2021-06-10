Central Washington University student arrested for allegedly stealing, burning Pride flag from campus building

article

A student at Central Washington University has been arrested for allegedly stealing and then burning an LGBTQ+ Pride flag from a building on campus.

Campus officials said the student took the flag displayed at the Student Union and Recreation Center and set it on fire, all the while filming the incident for social media.

"We are greatly disturbed that our CWU LGBTQ+ community had to endure this violation of their identity; this act diminished all of us. This is especially true during Pride month when many LGBTQ+ CWU students, faculty and staff celebrate and memorialize their communities and commemorate the Stonewall Riots. We will not tolerate these types of actions that reduce the identity of others, make them feel unwelcome, and decrease their sense of safety and belonging," the school said in a statement.

The student was located and arrested. The student will go through the Student Conduct process.

In response to the incident, support and resources will be offered at the university's counseling center. The district said they are developing plans to work with the LGBTQ+ students, faculty and staff to determine how "best to renew the commitment to ensuring a sense of belonging and safety for all of our students but particularly those from marginalized communities."

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram