Central District stabbing leaves man seriously injured

Seattle police are investigating after a man was stabbed Wednesday in the Central District.

After 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 1400 block of South King Street for a stabbing.

Investigators said a 23-year-old man was walking home when he was stabbed by another man. The victim made it home and a family member called 911.

The man was treated and taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

After the victim gave police a description, officers detained two possible suspects in the area.

"Officers at the scene determined additional investigation and review of evidence was needed to make an arrest for the stabbing," police said.

According to police, two men were booked into the King County Jail on other charges, one for a burglary warrant and one for possession of an unlawful weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing.

