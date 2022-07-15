Expand / Collapse search
Concrete mixer rollover snarls traffic on I-5 North in Seattle; expect lengthy delays

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
9:26AM
Seattle
SEATTLE - A concrete mixer rollover snarled traffic on northbound Interstate 5 at SR 520 Friday morning in Seattle. The truck also spilled a portion of its load on to the freeway.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. Authorities said nobody was hurt, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Cement truck rollover blocks I-5 North in Seattle; lengthy closure expected

A cement truck rollover blocked all lanes of northbound I-5 at SR 520 in Seattle on Friday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said cars were slowly getting by on the left shoulder.

Drivers were asked to find alternate routes to get through the area.

The Washington State Patrol said drivers should expect lengthy delays Friday morning on I-5 North through downtown Seattle.

This is a developing story and will be updated.