Concrete mixer rollover snarls traffic on I-5 North in Seattle; expect lengthy delays

A concrete mixer rollover snarled traffic on northbound Interstate 5 at SR 520 Friday morning in Seattle. The truck also spilled a portion of its load on to the freeway.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. Authorities said nobody was hurt, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said cars were slowly getting by on the left shoulder.

Drivers were asked to find alternate routes to get through the area.

The Washington State Patrol said drivers should expect lengthy delays Friday morning on I-5 North through downtown Seattle.

This is a developing story and will be updated.