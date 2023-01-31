Celsius settlement: You could receive up to $250 in settlement against energy drink maker

Anyone who has purchased Celsius energy drinks or its powdered energy packets within the last seven years could be eligible for up to $250, part of a settlement in a class-action lawsuit that was brought against the company in March 2019.

The lawsuit alleged that Celsius mislabeled its products as containing no preservatives despite having citric acid, according to the website where people can submit claims. Celsius denied the allegations and said it was added as flavoring, not as a preservative.

Both sides agreed to settle to avoid the cost of an ongoing lawsuit. The court did not rule in either party's favor, the website said.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased a Celsius-branded drink – Celsius, Celsius Live Fit, Celsius Heat, Celsius BCAA+Energy, Celsius with Stevia, Celsius On-The-Go or Flo Fusion – for personal consumption between Jan. 1, 2015, and Nov. 23, 2022 is eligible to file a claim.

How much can I claim?

Celsius has agreed to distribute $7.8 million to pay out claims related to the settlement, the website states.

According to the website, here is how much money people can claim and potentially receive:

$1 for each can of Celsius purchased between Jan. 1, 2015 and Nov. 23, 2022

$5 per package of Celsius On-The-Go and Flo Fusion powdered drinks purchased between Jan. 1, 2015 and Nov. 23, 2022

Those who have receipts to prove their purchase can claim up to $250 total per household. Those without receipts can claim up to $20 per household, according to the website.

How do I file a claim?

Claims can be filed online via www.celsiusclassactionsettlement.com,or submitted via the mail (has to be postmarked by Feb. 13, 2023). Visit the website for further details.

What is the deadline to file a claim?

The deadline to file a claim is Feb. 13, 2023. A fairness hearing to approve the settlement is scheduled for March 31, 2023.