Cellphone, keys found of Aberdeen man believed swept away in floodwaters

By AP News Staff
Published 
Flooding
Associated Press
article

ELMA, Wash. - Police said Tuesday they have found the cellphone and car keys of a 39-year-old man who has been missing since he drove past a road closure sign early Sunday and his vehicle became disabled in floodwaters.

Searchers found both items belonging to Timothy Warren of Malone washed across a roadway and stuck in rocks on the road’s edge, Grays Harbor County Undersheriff Brad Johansson said.

Investigators believe the items were dropped by Warren after he exited the vehicle and tried to walk out of swiftly-moving water. The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife continue searching for him.

Emergency workers on Saturday recovered the body of a 72-year-old man whose vehicle was swept away by flooding near Cosmopolis.

Southwest Washington was hit hard in the past week with some rivers cresting at over 18 feet (5.5 meters), the National Weather Service said. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation Friday.

Flood watches and warnings were in effect Tuesday as an atmospheric river brought more rain, wind, flood and landslide risk to western Washington.

How you can help Washington flood victims
article

How you can help Washington flood victims

Last week's flooding has displaced several families and damaged their homes. GoFundMe has put together a list of verified pages that were created to help people affected by the flooding.

Two emergency shelters in the southwest region have seen 123 shelter stays, more than 700 meals and snacks served and more than 50 clean-up kits distributed, the American Red Cross said Tuesday.

After days of heavy snow in the Cascade mountains, a miles-long stretch of U.S. 2 over Stevens Pass remained closed Tuesday because of continued avalanche danger and multiple tall slides in the roadway, state transportation officials said.

National Guard heads to Leavenworth after record snowfall
article

National Guard heads to Leavenworth after record snowfall

The Washington National Guard is now in Leavenworth helping community members dig out after record snowfall last week. 

