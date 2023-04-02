CDC warns against eating raw cookie dough amid salmonella cases linked to raw flour

The CDC is warning that people should not eat raw cookie dough amid a salmonella outbreak that has spread to 11 states.

The CDC said at least 12 people have gotten sick after eating raw flour. The brand of the flour has not been identified.

Illnesses have been reported in Illinois, Oregon, California, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, New York and Virginia.

The CDC said that of the seven people interviewed, six (86%) reported eating raw dough or batter.

Most flour is raw, even though people don't usually think of it that way. Raw flour can be contaminated with salmonella, which is killed when the flour is cooked.