CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to small turtles; 2 cases in Washington

A nationwide salmonella outbreak has been connected to small turtles and there are at least two people in Washington state who have been infected.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week that there are 11 states with cases – Florida, Iowa, Kansas, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

There are 15 reported illnesses with five reported hospitalizations, as of Thursday.

According to the CDC, many people in the outbreak reported buying the turtles with shells less than 4 inches long from online sores before getting sick.

Three of the cases purchased their turtles from a website called myturtlestore.com, and the same strain of salmonella was found on turtles purchased from that website, the CDC said.

According to the CDC’s website, a federal law bans the sale of these small turtles as pets, because they have caused many salmonella outbreaks, but they are sometimes available for sale online and at stores, flea markets, and roadside stands.



