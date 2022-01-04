CDC reduces recommended wait time for getting Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
13
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 2:00 AM PST, Western Skagit County, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:30 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Avalanche Warning
until WED 9:45 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
from WED 11:31 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until THU 10:30 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

CDC reduces recommended wait time for getting Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot

By Jack Nissen
Published 
FOX 2 Detroit

The definition of fully vaccinated now includes a third shot, say experts

Medical professionals believe as COVID-19 evolves and variants emerge, the definition of what fully vaccinated means should change also.

Federal health experts have shortened the government's recommended wait period for receiving a booster shot following the completion of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine series.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people only need to wait five months after receiving their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine, instead of six months.

The booster interval recommendation for Johnson & Johnson and Moderna has not changed.

"As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to update our recommendations to ensure the best possible protection for the American people," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "Following the FDA’s authorizations, today’s recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of Omicron and increasing cases across the country, and ensure that the most vulnerable children can get an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19."

Recipients of the J&J vaccine should wait two months before getting a booster shot. Those who complete the Moderna series should still wait six months.

RELATED: What's the likelihood you catch COVID-19 twice?

Additionally, the CDC has also recommended kids age 5-11 years old who are severely immunocompromised should get an additional primary dose of the Pfizer vaccine 28 days after their second shot. 

The Pfizer vaccine is the only series approved for children of that age range.

"If you or your children are eligible for a third dose or a booster, please go out and get one as soon as you can. Additionally, FDA took action this week to authorize boosters for 12-15 year olds – and I look forward to ACIP meeting on Wednesday to discuss this issue," said Walensky.

Booster shots have been in the media spotlight recently as the best solution for avoiding an infection from omicron, which has shown to be more infectious than other variants and can pass between people who have already been vaccinated.

The CDC's recommendations have followed the surge of COVID-19 omicron cases. In Michigan, the state reported more than 60,000 cases since last Wednesday - a daily average of more than 12,000.

RELATED: MDHHS updates quarantine recommendation for COVID-19

Experts' understanding of the coronavirus has continued to evolve in recent months, reflecting the changing recommendations that have followed.

In late December, the CDC reduced the quarantine isolation period for asymptomatic patients from 10 to five days, before recommending consistent masking. The Michigan health department soon followed in matching the federal government's guidance. 