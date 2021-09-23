CDC panel OKs Pfizer booster for 65 and older, others at high risk

An advisory panel for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granted its final approval on Thursday for offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to Americans ages 65 and up and others at high risk for severe disease, clearing the way for the extra shots to begin.

The advisory panel to the CDC recommended the extra doses for people 65 and older, nursing home residents, and people who are 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions. It also said boosters can be offered to people 18 to 49 with underlying conditions.

While there is little evidence that younger people are in danger of waning immunity, the panel offered the option of a booster for those 18 to 49 who have chronic health problems and want one.

But the advisers refused to go further and open boosters to otherwise healthy front-line health care workers who aren't at risk of severe illness but want to avoid even a mild infection.

"We might as well just say give it to everyone 18 and older. We have a very effective vaccine and it’s like saying, ‘It’s not working.’ It is working," said Dr. Pablo Sanchez of Ohio State University, who helped block the broadest booster option.

The shots would be given at least six months after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky must next sign off on the recommendation. She is expected to do so on Thursday.

U.S. regulators will decide at a later date on boosters for people who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. They indicated the Pfizer shots would not be recommended for people who got a different brand of vaccine initially.

The CDC’s sign-off was the final step in a series of regulatory hurdles before the dispensing of boosters can begin. On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave its authorization, an expected move after its own panel of advisers overwhelmingly rejected a Biden administration plan to offer the booster shots to nearly all American adults.

Instead, the FDA’s advisory panel recommended the extra doses only for those most vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19.

Under the authorization, vaccinated Americans are eligible for a third dose six months after receiving their second Pfizer shot. That's different than the White House proposal announced in August, which called for boosters after eight months.

President Joe Biden and his top aides previously rolled out their plan at the White House last month, hoping to give booster shots to nearly all American adults in an effort to shore up protection amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

But some questioned whether Biden had gotten ahead of the science by announcing his plans before government regulators had reached any conclusions. Some experts on the CDC’s panel were so perplexed by the questions surrounding the rationale for boosters that they suggested putting off a decision for a month in hopes of more evidence.

Over a two-day period, the CDC panelists heard presentations outlining what’s known about boosters. On one hand, the COVID-19 vaccines continue to offer strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death. On the other hand, there are signs of more moderate "breakthrough" infections among the fully vaccinated as immunity wanes.

The U.S. has already approved both Pfizer and Moderna boosters for certain people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and transplant recipients.

Data provided by Pfizer and the Israeli government suggests a strong case for boosters in people 65 and older, but there is less evidence that extra shots provide that much of a benefit for younger people with underlying health conditions.

Several CDC advisers agreed boosters are also important for keeping health care workers on the job.

"We don’t have enough health care workers to take care of the unvaccinated," said Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot of Vanderbilt University. "They just keep coming."

Despite the resistance by some in recent days, some top U.S. health officials said they expect COVID-19 booster shots to eventually win broader approval in the coming weeks or months. Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend that "this is not the end of the story."

Other administration officials noted that the FDA and CDC decisions cover tens of millions of Americans and that seniors and other high-risk groups would have been the first to get boosters even if extra shots had been authorized for the entire population. Seniors were in the first group of Americans eligible for vaccination last December.

The U.S. is dispensing around 760,000 vaccinations per day on average, down from a high of 3.4 million a day in mid-April. About 180 million Americans are fully vaccinated, or 64.3% (CHECK UPDATED FIGURES) of those who are eligible, CDC data shows.

Meanwhile, the U.S. booster plan has also raised ethical concerns about the fate of people in impoverished parts of the world. The World Health Organization and other global health advocates are opposed to wealthy nations dispensing a third round of shots when poor countries don’t have enough vaccine supply for their first doses.

But the Biden administration has argued that the plan is not an us-or-them choice, noting that the U.S. is supplying large quantities of vaccines to the rest of the globe. This week, the president announced that the U.S. is doubling its purchase of Pfizer's COVID-19 shots to share with the world to more than 1 billion doses.

The U.S. purchase of another 500 million shots brings the total U.S. vaccination commitment to more than 1.1 billion doses through 2022. About 160 million shots supplied by the U.S. have already been distributed to more than 100 countries, representing more donations than the rest of the world combined. The remaining American doses will be distributed over the coming year.

"To beat the pandemic here, we need to beat it everywhere," Biden said Wednesday. He added that with the new commitments, "For every one shot we've administered to date in America, we have now committed to do three shots to the rest of the world."

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.

