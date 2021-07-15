CBP seizes thousands of fake Apple AirPods worth $1.3 million

On Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati seized five shipments of fake Apple AirPods valued at over $1.3 million.



The five shipments came from China and contained 5,000 fake Apple AirPods and 1,372 fake Apple AirPods Pro.



After attempting to authenticate the items, CBP import specialists at the Centers of Excellence and Expertise (CEE) confirmed the items were in violation of trademark law and copyright codes.



All five shipments were headed to Brownsville, Texas before they were seized on July 11.

$1.3 million in fake Apple AirPods seized by CBP. (CBP)





"Our CBP officers continue to work at a high level and identifying counterfeit items like these helps prevent transnational criminal organizations from making a profit off unknowing consumers," said CBP agent LaFonda Sutton-Burke in a press release.



"These seizures illustrate our commitment to stopping counterfeit products and protecting our nation’s economy and consumers from those intent on defrauding businesses and consumers alike," Sutton-Burke added.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.