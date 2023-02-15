Caught on camera: Suspects ram truck into Renton gun shop

A Renton gun shop owner is cleaning up after suspects rammed a truck into his shop early Wednesday morning and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The incident was also caught on surveillance camera.

At about 3:12 a.m., cameras caught a Ford F-520 ramming into the Pantel Tactical on 116th Avenue Southeast.

The store owner told FOX 13's Dan Griffin that no guns or cash were stolen.

The suspects left about $15,000 worth of damages to the store, stole some magazines, $4,500 worth of night vision tech, pepper spray and an empty cash drawer, according to the owner.

The owner also told FOX 13 there were two attempted break-ins at his store before Wednesday's incident.