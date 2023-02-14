Caught on camera: Robbery suspect leads Kent police on chase

A suspect was taken into custody after a pursuit Monday afternoon in Kent.

At about 12:20 p.m., Kent police officers started chasing a dangerous robbery suspect in the West Hill neighborhood

Officers stopped chasing the suspect when King County's helicopter Guardian One was able to track the suspect driving.

Police were able to put out spike strips to stop the suspect's car but the suspect, who was identified as a 31-year-old Kent man, crashed into two cars at South 277th and West Valley Highway,

Police said he got out of the car and tried to carjack another car.

The suspect then ran away but was captured by officers near the crash scene.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, the car the suspect was driving was stolen. They're now looking for the owner of the car, which is described as a white, 4-door SUV, and with a sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.