Caught on camera: Truck smashes into businesses in Renton

New surveillance video shows a red truck smashing into the front of several businesses in Renton.

The owner of Momo's Kebabs was damaged, but nobody was able to get inside the business. He was alerted to the crash after seeing it on surveillance video around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday on SW 43rd St.

The driver tried to back into both front doors, leaving some damage. Fortunately, nothing was taken.

The business owner says the same time of theft attempt happened again back in April.

Renton Police are investigating.