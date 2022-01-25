Cattle truck crashes, lands on its side in Stanwood

article

Crews are working to remove a cattle truck after it crashed and landed on its side Tuesday morning in Stanwood.

The crash happened near 80th and 300th before 6 a.m.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Deputies said there are cattle on board the truck but they said their injuries are unknown.

No other cars were involved.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

