Catch these outdoor concerts in Washington state this summer

article

With COVID mask and vaccine restrictions lifted, more artists are returning to touring, and more Washingtonians are getting back into the swing of concerts. Also, many artists are finally having their shows that were rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Before you head to your venue, make sure you're double-checking COVID restrictions, if any, and security procedures.

These are the shows you can catch outdoors in Washington state this spring and summer:

Seattle

WAMU Theater (Lumen Field, 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134)

April 14 (7:30p) - H.E.R.

April 16 (7p) - Deftones

April 19 (7:30p) - Rise Against

April 20 (8p) - Ricardo Arjona

April 22 (7:30p) - Reik

April 29 (8p) - Russ

April 30 (7:30p) - Lorde

May 13 (9p) - Rezz

May 20 (7p) - Dillon Francis and Flosstradamus

May 21 (8p) - Boris Brejcha

June 12 (7p) - 5 Seconds of Summer

June 13 (8p) - HAIM

June 25 (8p) - 85 South

Aug. 28 (8p) - Alicia Keys

Sept. 3 (8p) - Ben Platt

Sept. 17 (6:30p) - Flogging Molly & The Interrupters

Sept. 21 (8p) - Carlos Vives

Oct. 14 (8:30p) - Lane 8

T-Mobile Park (1250 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134)

Aug. 3 - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Aug. 13 - Foo Fighters

Aug. 31- Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

BECU ZooTunes at Woodland Park Zoo (5500 Phinney Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103)

June 15 - Indigo Girls

June 16 - Neko Case

June 19 - Andrew Bird

July 18 - Old Crow Medicine Show

July 31 - The Roots

Aug. 11 - Mt. Joy

Aug. 21 - Cake

Aug. 28 - Shakey Graves

Auburn - White River Amphitheater (40601 Auburn Enumclaw Rd SE, Auburn, WA 98092)

May 21 (7:30p)- Steely Dan with Snarky Puppy (rescheduled from June 4, 2020 and June 3, 2021.

June 14 (7:30p)- AJR

June 16 (7p) - Halsey

June 23 (7p) - Third Eye Blind

June 24 (8p)- Bill Burr

June 25 (7p) - Santana with Earth, Wind and Fire (rescheduled from June 26, 2021)

July 12 (6:45p) - Styx and REO Speedwagon

July 17 (8p) - The Avett Brothers

Aug. 12 (7:30p) - Backstreet Boys (rescheduled from Aug. 8, 2020 and Aug. 13, 2021)

Aug. 13 (8p) - John Mulaney

Aug. 18 (7:30p) - Thomas Rhett

Aug. 26 (6p) -Tedeschi Trucks Band

Puyallup - Washington State Fair (110 9th Ave SW, Puyallup, WA 98371)

Sept. 3 (7:30p) - Blake Shelton

Sept. 7 (7:30p) - Nelly

Sept. 5 (6p) - The Beach Boys

Sept. 16 (7:30p) - Sam Hunt

Sept. 23 (7:30p) - The Doobie Brothers

Sept. 25 (7:30p) - Lynyrd Skynyrd

Woodinville - Chateau Ste. Michelle (14111 NE 145th St, Woodinville, WA 98072)

June 15-16 (7p) - Norah Jones

June 17 (7p) - She & Him

June 21 (7p) - Tenacious D

June 25 (7p) - Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett and His Large Band

July 2 (6p) - Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown

July 9-10 (7p) - Jason Mraz & Raining June

July 19 (7) The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker

July 22 (7p) - Michael Franti & Spearhead

July 23 (7p) - Goo Goo Dolls

July 25 (7p) - David Gray White Ladder

July 30 (7p) - The Revivalist

Aug. 6 (7p) - Amos Lee

Aug. 17 (7p)- The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Aug. 19-20 (7p) - Bonnie Raitt

Aug. 21 (6:3p) - Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer

Aug. 26 (7p) - Gipsy Kings ft. Nicholas Reyes

Aug. 27-28 (7p) - Steve Miller Band

Sept. 2-3 (7p) - Chicago

Sept. 9 (7p) - Ziggy Marley

Sept. 16-17 (6:30p) - Jackson Browne

May 14- Stevie Nicks

June 4 - Chris Stapleton (rescheduled from June 12, 2021)

June 11- Brandi Carlile

July 16 - The Lumineers

July 29-July 31 - Watershed Country Music Festival. Headliners include: Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown

Aug. 2 - The Chicks & Patty Griffin

Sept. 2-4- Dave Matthews Band

Spokane

Riverfront Park (574 N Howard St., Spokane, WA 99201)

June 5 (7p) - Zach Bryan

Aug. 18 (7p) - Phoebe Bridgers

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram