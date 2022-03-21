Catch these outdoor concerts in Washington state this summer
WASHINGTON - With COVID mask and vaccine restrictions lifted, more artists are returning to touring, and more Washingtonians are getting back into the swing of concerts. Also, many artists are finally having their shows that were rescheduled due to the pandemic.
Before you head to your venue, make sure you're double-checking COVID restrictions, if any, and security procedures.
These are the shows you can catch outdoors in Washington state this spring and summer:
Seattle
WAMU Theater (Lumen Field, 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134)
- April 14 (7:30p) - H.E.R.
- April 16 (7p) - Deftones
- April 19 (7:30p) - Rise Against
- April 20 (8p) - Ricardo Arjona
- April 22 (7:30p) - Reik
- April 29 (8p) - Russ
- April 30 (7:30p) - Lorde
- May 13 (9p) - Rezz
- May 20 (7p) - Dillon Francis and Flosstradamus
- May 21 (8p) - Boris Brejcha
- June 12 (7p) - 5 Seconds of Summer
- June 13 (8p) - HAIM
- June 25 (8p) - 85 South
- Aug. 28 (8p) - Alicia Keys
- Sept. 3 (8p) - Ben Platt
- Sept. 17 (6:30p) - Flogging Molly & The Interrupters
- Sept. 21 (8p) - Carlos Vives
- Oct. 14 (8:30p) - Lane 8
T-Mobile Park (1250 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134)
- Aug. 3 - Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Aug. 13 - Foo Fighters
- Aug. 31- Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
BECU ZooTunes at Woodland Park Zoo (5500 Phinney Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103)
- June 15 - Indigo Girls
- June 16 - Neko Case
- June 19 - Andrew Bird
- July 18- Old Crow Medicine Show
- July 31- The Roots
- Aug. 11 - Mt. Joy
- Aug. 21 - Cake
- Aug. 28 - Shakey Graves
Auburn - White River Amphitheater (40601 Auburn Enumclaw Rd SE, Auburn, WA 98092)
- May 21 (7:30p)- Steely Dan with Snarky Puppy (rescheduled from June 4, 2020 and June 3, 2021.
- June 14 (7:30p)- AJR
- June 16 (7p) - Halsey
- June 23 (7p) - Third Eye Blind
- June 24 (8p)- Bill Burr
- June 25 (7p) - Santana with Earth, Wind and Fire (rescheduled from June 26, 2021)
- July 12 (6:45p) -Styx and REO Speedwagon
- July 17 (8p) - The Avett Brothers
- Aug. 12 (7:30p) - Backstreet Boys (rescheduled from Aug. 8, 2020 and Aug. 13, 2021)
- Aug. 13 (8p) - John Mulaney
- Aug. 18 (7:30p) - Thomas Rhett
- Aug. 26 (6p) -Tedeschi Trucks Band
Puyallup - Washington State Fair (110 9th Ave SW, Puyallup, WA 98371)
- Sept. 3 (7:30p) - Blake Shelton
- Sept. 7 (7:30p) - Nelly
- Sept. 5 (6p) - The Beach Boys
- Sept. 16 (7:30p) - Sam Hunt
- Sept. 23 (7:30p) - The Doobie Brothers
- Sept. 25 (7:30p) - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Woodinville - Chateau Ste. Michelle (14111 NE 145th St, Woodinville, WA 98072)
- June 15-16 (7p) - Norah Jones
- June 17 (7p) - She & Him
- June 21 (7p) - Tenacious D
- June 25 (7p) - Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett and His Large Band
- July 2 (6p) - Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown
- July 9-10 (7p) - Jason Mraz & Raining June
- July 19 (7) The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker
- July 22 (7p) - Michael Franti & Spearhead
- July 23 (7p) - Goo Goo Dolls
- July 25 (7p) - David Gray White Ladder
- July 30 (7p) - The Revivalist
- Aug. 6 (7p) - Amos Lee
- Aug. 17 (7p)- The Australian Pink Floyd Show
- Aug. 19-20 (7p) - Bonnie Raitt
- Aug. 21 (6:3p) - Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer
- Aug. 26 (7p) - Gipsy Kings ft. Nicholas Reyes
- Aug. 27-28 (7p) - Steve Miller Band
- Sept. 2-3 (7p) - Chicago
- Sept. 9 (7p) - Ziggy Marley
- Sept. 16-17 (6:30p) - Jackson Browne
The Gorge Amphitheatre (Grant County)
- May 14- Stevie Nicks
- June 4 - Chris Stapleton (rescheduled from June 12, 2021)
- June 11- Brandi Carlile
- July 16 - The Lumineers
- July 29-July 31- Watershed Country Music Festival. Headliners include: Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown
- Aug. 2- The Chicks & Patty Griffin
- Sept. 2-4- Dave Matthews Band
Spokane
Riverfront Park (574 N Howard St., Spokane, WA 99201)
- June 5 (7p) - Zach Bryan
- Aug. 18 (7p) - Phoebe Bridgers
