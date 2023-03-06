Expand / Collapse search

Catch these concerts in western Washington in 2023

By FOX 13 News Staff
SEATTLE - It may still feel like winter, but the height of concert season in western Washington is just around the corner. 

You can catch these shows at the following larger venues: 

Seattle

Climate Pledge Arena (334 1st Ave N, Seattle)

  • Wednesday, March 15 at 7 p.m: Stevie Nicks
  • Thursday, March 16 at 8 p.m: SZA
  • Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m: Carrie Underwood
  • Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m: John Mayer
  • Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m: Phish
  • Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m: Phish
  • Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m: Muse
  • Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m: Shania Twain
  • Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m: Rauw Alejandro
  • Sunday, May 14 at 7 p.m: Andrea Bocelli
  • Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m: Duran Duran
  • Wednesday, June 21 at 8 p.m: Janet Jackson
  • Sunday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m: Blink-182
  • Tuesday, July 18 at 8:30 p.m: Madonna
  • Wednesday, July 19 at 8:30 p.m: Madonna
  • Monday, July 24 at 7 p.m: Paramore
  • Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 5:45 p.m: Beck & Phoenix
  • Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m: Bryan Adams
  • Friday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m: Rod Stewart
  • Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m: Sam Smith
  • Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m: Arctic Monkeys
  • Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m: The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie
  • Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m: The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie
  • Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m: Wu-Tang Clan & NAS
  • Monday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m: KISS
  • Sunday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m: Depeche Mode

T-Mobile Park (1250 1st Ave S, Seattle)

2023 Concert Series at T-Mobile Park not yet released

Lumen Field  (800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle)

  • Saturday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m: Taylor Swift
  • Sunday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m: Taylor Swift
  • Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m: Ed Sheeran
  • Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m: Beyoncé
  • Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m: Coldplay

Tacoma 

Tacoma Dome (2727 E D St, Tacoma)

  • Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m: Seven Lions
  • Saturday, April 8 to Sunday, April 9: Paw Patrol Live; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. shows
  • Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m: TWICE
  • Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.: Morgan Wallen
  • Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m: P!nk
  • Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m: P!nk

Auburn 

White River Amphitheatre (40601 Auburn Enumclaw Rd SE, Auburn)

  • Sunday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m: Weezer, with Spoon and White Reaper
  • Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m: Matchbox Twenty
  • Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m: Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
  • Friday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m: Nickelback, Brantly Gilbert and Josh Ross
  • Saturday, July 8 at 6:30 p.m: Hank Williams Jr. with Old Crow Medicine Show
  • Saturday, July 15 at 8 p.m: The Avett Brothers
  • Sunday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer
  • Friday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m: Ghost, Amon Amarth
  • Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m: Dierks Bentley
  • Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m: Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper
  • Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m: Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver

Puyallup

Washington State Fairgrounds (110 9th Ave SW, Puyallup)

  • Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m: Chicago
  • Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m: Kane Brown
  • Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m: Zac Brown Band with Lindsay Ell
  • Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m: Third Eye Blind with Built To Spill
  • Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m: Dan + Shay

This list is not finalized. Keep checking back to see what shows venues near you add!