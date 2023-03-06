Catch these concerts in western Washington in 2023
article
SEATTLE - It may still feel like winter, but the height of concert season in western Washington is just around the corner.
You can catch these shows at the following larger venues:
Seattle
Climate Pledge Arena (334 1st Ave N, Seattle)
- Wednesday, March 15 at 7 p.m: Stevie Nicks
- Thursday, March 16 at 8 p.m: SZA
- Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m: Carrie Underwood
- Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m: John Mayer
- Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m: Phish
- Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m: Phish
- Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m: Muse
- Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m: Shania Twain
- Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m: Rauw Alejandro
- Sunday, May 14 at 7 p.m: Andrea Bocelli
- Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m: Duran Duran
- Wednesday, June 21 at 8 p.m: Janet Jackson
- Sunday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m: Blink-182
- Tuesday, July 18 at 8:30 p.m: Madonna
- Wednesday, July 19 at 8:30 p.m: Madonna
- Monday, July 24 at 7 p.m: Paramore
- Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 5:45 p.m: Beck & Phoenix
- Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m: Bryan Adams
- Friday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m: Rod Stewart
- Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m: Sam Smith
- Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m: Arctic Monkeys
- Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m: The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie
- Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m: The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie
- Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m: Wu-Tang Clan & NAS
- Monday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m: KISS
- Sunday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m: Depeche Mode
T-Mobile Park (1250 1st Ave S, Seattle)
2023 Concert Series at T-Mobile Park not yet released
Lumen Field (800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle)
- Saturday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m: Taylor Swift
- Sunday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m: Taylor Swift
- Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m: Ed Sheeran
- Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m: Beyoncé
- Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m: Coldplay
Tacoma
Tacoma Dome (2727 E D St, Tacoma)
- Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m: Seven Lions
- Saturday, April 8 to Sunday, April 9: Paw Patrol Live; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. shows
- Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m: TWICE
- Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.: Morgan Wallen
- Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m: P!nk
- Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m: P!nk
Auburn
White River Amphitheatre (40601 Auburn Enumclaw Rd SE, Auburn)
- Sunday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m: Weezer, with Spoon and White Reaper
- Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m: Matchbox Twenty
- Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m: Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
- Friday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m: Nickelback, Brantly Gilbert and Josh Ross
- Saturday, July 8 at 6:30 p.m: Hank Williams Jr. with Old Crow Medicine Show
- Saturday, July 15 at 8 p.m: The Avett Brothers
- Sunday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer
- Friday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m: Ghost, Amon Amarth
- Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m: Dierks Bentley
- Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m: Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper
- Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m: Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver
Puyallup
Washington State Fairgrounds (110 9th Ave SW, Puyallup)
- Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m: Chicago
- Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m: Kane Brown
- Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m: Zac Brown Band with Lindsay Ell
- Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m: Third Eye Blind with Built To Spill
- Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m: Dan + Shay
This list is not finalized. Keep checking back to see what shows venues near you add!