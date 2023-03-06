Catch these concerts in western Washington in 2023

article

It may still feel like winter, but the height of concert season in western Washington is just around the corner.

You can catch these shows at the following larger venues:

Seattle

Climate Pledge Arena (334 1st Ave N, Seattle)

Wednesday, March 15 at 7 p.m: Stevie Nicks

Thursday, March 16 at 8 p.m: SZA

Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m: Carrie Underwood

Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m: John Mayer

Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m: Phish

Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m: Phish

Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m: Muse

Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m: Shania Twain

Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m: Rauw Alejandro

Sunday, May 14 at 7 p.m: Andrea Bocelli

Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m: Duran Duran

Wednesday, June 21 at 8 p.m: Janet Jackson

Sunday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m: Blink-182

Tuesday, July 18 at 8:30 p.m: Madonna

Wednesday, July 19 at 8:30 p.m: Madonna

Monday, July 24 at 7 p.m: Paramore

Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 5:45 p.m: Beck & Phoenix

Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m: Bryan Adams

Friday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m: Rod Stewart

Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m: Sam Smith

Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m: Arctic Monkeys

Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m: The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie

Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m: The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie

Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m: Wu-Tang Clan & NAS

Monday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m: KISS

Sunday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m: Depeche Mode

T-Mobile Park (1250 1st Ave S, Seattle)

2023 Concert Series at T-Mobile Park not yet released

Lumen Field (800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle)

Saturday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m: Taylor Swift

Sunday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m: Taylor Swift

Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m: Ed Sheeran

Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m: Beyoncé

Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m: Coldplay

Tacoma

Tacoma Dome (2727 E D St, Tacoma)

Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m: Seven Lions

Saturday, April 8 to Sunday, April 9: Paw Patrol Live; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. shows

Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m: TWICE

Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.: Morgan Wallen

Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m: P!nk

Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m: P!nk

Auburn

White River Amphitheatre (40601 Auburn Enumclaw Rd SE, Auburn)

Sunday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m: Weezer, with Spoon and White Reaper

Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m: Matchbox Twenty

Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m: Garbage, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Friday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m: Nickelback, Brantly Gilbert and Josh Ross

Saturday, July 8 at 6:30 p.m: Hank Williams Jr. with Old Crow Medicine Show

Saturday, July 15 at 8 p.m: The Avett Brothers

Sunday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer

Friday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m: Ghost, Amon Amarth

Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m: Dierks Bentley

Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m: Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper

Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m: Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver

Puyallup

Washington State Fairgrounds (110 9th Ave SW, Puyallup)

Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m: Chicago

Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m: Kane Brown

Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m: Zac Brown Band with Lindsay Ell

Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m: Third Eye Blind with Built To Spill

Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m: Dan + Shay

This list is not finalized. Keep checking back to see what shows venues near you add!