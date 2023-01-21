Kirkland Police hold catalytic converter etching event to prevent expensive replacement bills

Kirkland police and Lake Washington Institute of Technology hosted their second Catalytic Converter Etching Event on Saturday.

The purpose of the event is to help reduce the number of thefts in the community, and to help victims from facing an expensive bill.

The attraction to thieves is the money they can make off the precious metals by stealing and selling catalytic converters – leaving vehicle owners with a bill that could cost thousands to replace.

Yosefu Hauge with Lake Washington institute of Technology says the palladium metal is worth more than gold.

"Etch converters in our local community so that we can hopefully deter these thieves that come and cut away your catalytic converter, sometimes they can run a few hundred dollars up to 4, 5 thousand dollars or maybe even more," said Hauge. "I’ve seen a lot of people who end up not be able to repair their car, because they just can’t afford the bill."

John Waggoner got his catalytic converter engraved at the event.

RELATED: Spike in thefts of car, catalytic converters forcing dealerships to conceal carry

"Obviously there are concerns the fact that vehicles are so expensive and parts are so expensive to repair," said Waggoner. "This would be a major financial loss if this happens to someone."

Etching a vehicle ID number onto a car's catalytic converter can make it easier for police to identify and recover.

"If you do deicide to park your vehicle out in the driveway or on the street, do it in a well-lit area," said Tiffany Trombley with the Kirkland Police Department.

If you are interested in etching your vehicle’s catalytic converter, you can sign up by visiting the Kirkland Police Department's website.