Cashier injured in Tacoma armed robbery, police investigating

Tacoma Police are investigating after a cashier was shot at a business late Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to reports of a person shot near S 42nd St and S Steele St at 10:40 a.m. They arrived and found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Authorities say an armed suspect entered a business at that location and shot the man, who is a clerk there.

Tacoma Police say the victim is in stable condition.

RELATED: 2 armed men steal woman's car in Auburn, search underway

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.