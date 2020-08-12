Case of missing Auburn mother takes a tragic turn

The case of a missing mother has taken a tragic turn tonight in the case of a missing mother. About week after Auburn woman Diana Davis disappeared, detectives say her body has been found.

The terrible discovery was made in a desolate area off the highway near Snoqualmie Pass. Now her loved ones and detectives are trying to piece together her final days to try to uncover who would brutally kill her, and go to great lengths to cover up the horrific crime.

“Somebody cut my mom’s life short. My mom just turned 50 and I feel like she had 50 more years in front of her, she was so full of life,” says Diana’s son, Chris Davis.

Diana Davis lived a quiet life, alone in Auburn. Family says when she wasn’t working as a caretaker, she was tending to her garden. In her usual fashion, that’s what her and her son had their last phone call about, on July 27th. “She was going out to her garden, when I spoke to her she was already headed there,” says Davis.

On that Monday afternoon, Diana left Auburn and drove to Tacoma to the community garden where she had a plot. The next day family found it odd they couldn’t get a hold of her, but didn’t panic. But the following day, they got news that changed everything. “You don’t ever expect to hear something like that.” Diana’s silver Chevrolet Impala was found in an alley fully engulfed in flames around 11 pm on July 29th. The car was in Tacoma, but her son says it wasn’t that close to her garden and wasn’t an area he says his mom would ever willingly be, especially late at night. “We're just trying to piece together everything from the point when my mom left the garden to whatever happened in between.”

The not knowing was agonizing. The questions seemed endless. When an answer finally came on August 5th, it wasn’t what anyone wanted. Diana’s body found, 60 miles away from her burning car, in a wooded area near Snoqualmie pass. “Every night it's hard to sleep, it's hard to eat everyday.” The development has been earth-shattering and difficult to process.

Advertisement

“I've dealt with loss before, but when it’s something like this, so unnatural, unexpected, so untimely, I can't really fathom it…this is real life this isn't a TV show or a movie, there is somebody really out there who had the capability of killing my mom. I feel like we should be talking about this more, there should be a major concern.”

Tacoma police and the King County Sheriff’s Office aren’t saying anything, other than Diana was murdered. But from the few details her son has, he says he can’t imagine anyone who knew his mom would be capable of this. With so many unknowns, the family is desperately hoping people will come forward to help find Diana’s murderer. “It literally would mean more than the world to us to know literally anything more.”

If you have any information on the murder of Diana Davis, her family begs you to please call Crime Stoppers. You can remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward. The number is 1-800-222-tips. You can also submit a tip using the p3 tips app. The family has also set up a gofundme for anyone who would like to help them raise funds for her funeral.