Cars crashing, hydroplaning amid South Sound wet weather

Washington State Patrol troopers urge people to drive carefully, as cars are crashing and hydroplaning in the South Sound.

WSP says troopers are rushing from collision to collision around Pierce and Thurston counties. In Lakewood, an SUV hydroplaned and barreled through the fence of a self-storage facility near I-5 and Bridgeport Way.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the crash.

Authorities say to adjust your speed when driving on wet roads, especially when water starts pooling up in the street.

