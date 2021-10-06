Carpenters union, contractors reach tentative agreement

Thousands of carpenters are back on the job Wednesday after 13 days of hitting the picket lines for better wages.

On Tuesday night, the Northwest Carpenters Union announced that it had reached a tentative agreement with the Associated General Contractors.

The union said the tentative deal happened after two full days of negotiation.

RELATED: Carpenters in Seattle area go on strike

Some of the highlights of the tentative agreement include:

Total Package over Three Years: $10.02 (15.43% increase)

Retro pay (wages only) from June 1, 2021 through contract ratification date.

Expanded Seattle parking zone to include First Hill and increase from $1.00 to $1.50

New Bellevue Zone effective June 1, 2022 at $1.50

Carpenters started to go on strike last month and pushed for bigger pay increases to keep up with the cost of living.

The AGC, which represents the carpenters’ employers, said it offered workers a "strong package" of pay raises.

According to the union, a journey-level member currently makes about $1,877 a week, and that pay would have incrementally increased during the next four years by a total of $376, or $9.40 per hour.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram