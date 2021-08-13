Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
9
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, East Slopes Northern Cascades, Wenatchee Area
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Olympics
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 6:00 PM PDT, Adams County, Asotin County, Chelan County, Douglas County, Ferry County, Garfield County, Grant County, Lincoln County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 4:00 PM PDT, Benton County, Columbia County, Franklin County, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Walla Walla County, Yakima County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 3:00 PM PDT, Clallam County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 5:00 PM PDT, South Washington Coast

Carnival Vista: 27 people aboard cruise ship test positive for COVID-19

Published 
Travel News
Associated Press

CDC: Over 90% of US counties have substantial, high COVID-19 transmission

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said on Aug. 12, 2021, that more than 90% of U.S. counties are reporting substantial to high transmission of COVID-19.

BELIZE CITY - Twenty-seven people aboard a Carnival cruise tested positive for COVID-19 just before the ship made a stop in Belize City this week, according to the Belize Tourism Board.

The positive cases were among 26 crew members and one passenger on the Carnival Vista, which is carrying over 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers, the board said in a statement. The ship arrived Wednesday in Belize City.

All 27 were vaccinated, had mild or no symptoms, and were in isolation, according to the statement. The tourism board said 99.98% of the ship's crew was vaccinated, as well as 96.5% of its passengers.

The Washington Post reported Carnival said it announced last week that there were positive cases on board, but the cruise line did not give specific numbers. The ship left from Galveston, Texas, according to the Post.

b5ccbe84-US-TOURISM

FILE - The Carnival Cruise Ship Carnival Vista heads out to sea in the Miami harbor entrance known as Government Cut in Miami, Florida, on June 2, 2018. (Photo credit: RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images)

Carnival is requiring passengers to be vaccinated, though there are exceptions for children and people with medical issues. The cruise line said in a statement on Aug. 4 that passengers must wear a mask in certain indoor areas, and provide a negative COVID test within three days of embarkment for cruises beginning Aug. 14.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website that it had investigated the Carnival Vista and the ship remains under observation.

RELATED: Carnival to require unvaccinated guests sailing from Florida to have travel insurance