Carnival Cruise Ship passengers return to Seattle with COVID

A Carnival Cruise Ship that docked Tuesday in Seattle is reporting a number of passengers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, the Carnival Spirit team managed an unspecified number of COVID cases during its Panama Canal journey that departed Miami on April 17 and arrived in Seattle on May 3.

The company says there were no serious health issues, and while some passengers showed symptoms, most did not.

"All health and safety protocols were closely followed including vaccination requirements and pre-cruise testing of all guests," said Carnival Cruise Line Senior Manager of Public Relations Matt Lupoli. "Our crew are also vaccinated and wear masks. Our protocols are designed to flex up as needed and additional measures were implemented during the voyage, including mask requirements for guests."

In addition, all guests who were scheduled to continue on with the shop's next cruise to Alaska were tested. Any guests who tested positive were disembarked, according to the press release.

Carnival says they provided transportation and lodging for anyone who tested positive and needed to quarantine.

"We are committed to protecting the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit, including preparing the ship for its next voyage with thorough and effective sanitation measures," said Lupoli.

