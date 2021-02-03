Carjacking suspect leads police on chase, crashes car along Seattle's Waterfront

article

Seattle police have arrested a man accused of carjacking, leading police on a chase and then crashing the vehicle along the Waterfront.

Police say the man stole a truck at gunpoint around 7:15 Wednesday morning on NW 85th Street and sped off.

Officers pursued the suspect through Ballard and all the way through Pioneer Square. Police intentionally crashed into the stolen vehicle, causing the suspect to lose control and crash outside Paddy Hoyne's on the Waterfront.

Photo from Seattle Police

The 45-year-old suspect got out of the vehicle and ran away from the scene, but he was chased by officers and taken into custody.

According to Seattle police, four people had minor injuries from the crash but didn't require treatment.