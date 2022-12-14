Carjacking suspect leads Kirkland Police on chase, crashes into several vehicles

article

Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from a local car dealership, crashed that vehicle into other cars and carjacked a minivan.

Kirkland Police responded to a crash that involved multiple vehicles at the intersection of NE 124th Street and 124th Ave. NE just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

One of the vehicles involved was stolen from a car dealership-- it was being detailed at the time it was stolen. Witnesses to the crash said the driver to the stolen vehicle got out of the car and ran toward a nearby business.

The suspect then carjacked a minivan, and the driver was injured.

The suspect drove away in the stolen minivan, and officers chased him onto northbound I-405 into Bothell. During the pursuit, the suspect exited onto Bothell Everett Highway, where he collided with another car, causing minor injuries to the other driver.

The suspect continued driving until officers contained him in a retail store parking lot.

The incident is still under investigation.