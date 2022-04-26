Man in custody after taking car from Seattle dealership

A man, who was also a suspect in a King County armed carjacking, was taken into custody Monday night after allegedly taking a car from a Seattle dealership and not returning it during a test drive.

At about 7:30 p.m., Seattle police responded to a report that a customer sped off in a car that they were test-driving at dealership in the 1900 block of Airport Way South.

Seattle police said the King County Sheriff's Office was also looking for the man because he was suspected in an armed carjacking.

Before 10 p.m., an officer spotted the car but did not pursue, and the car sped off.

Investigators said other officers also spotted and briefly chased the suspect.

Officers stopped the suspect, who was later taken into custody.