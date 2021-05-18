Expand / Collapse search

Carjacking suspect arrested in Marysville after leading troopers on multi-county chase on I-5

By Q13 News Staff
Lynnwood
WSP arrest a suspect Tuesday after the driver stole a vehicle in Tacoma, then drove 80-plus miles north, leading state troopers on an interstate car chase. The suspect crashed in Marysville where they were arrested.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol arrested a suspect after they say the person stole a Toyota Prius in Tacoma, then lead troopers on a multi-county chase Tuesday evening.

According to WSP public information officer Trooper Rocky Oliphant, the suspect drove the car 80 miles from where they allegedly stole it from in Tacoma before ending up in Marysville. At one point, the driver was going the wrong way on I-5 from Lynnwood to where the chase ended in Marysville.

The chase ended when the driver crashed into another car. Oliphant said the suspect attempted to take the other vehicle, but since their doors were locked, the suspect was unsuccessful. The trooper said no one was injured in the crash and the driver was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

