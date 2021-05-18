Carjacking suspect arrested in Marysville after leading troopers on multi-county chase on I-5

Washington State Patrol arrested a suspect after they say the person stole a Toyota Prius in Tacoma, then lead troopers on a multi-county chase Tuesday evening.

According to WSP public information officer Trooper Rocky Oliphant, the suspect drove the car 80 miles from where they allegedly stole it from in Tacoma before ending up in Marysville. At one point, the driver was going the wrong way on I-5 from Lynnwood to where the chase ended in Marysville.

The chase ended when the driver crashed into another car. Oliphant said the suspect attempted to take the other vehicle, but since their doors were locked, the suspect was unsuccessful. The trooper said no one was injured in the crash and the driver was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

