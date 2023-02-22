The Caribbean's most expensive home just went on the market for $200M – see inside

article

The most expensive residential estate in the Caribbean region has hit the market for $200 million.

The Terraces, located on a hilltop on the small private island of Mustique, is "the largest and grandest property on an island known for its remarkable estates," the listing reads on Knight Frank, which represents the palatial estate for sale.

The 17-acre plot offers panoramic views across the Caribbean and Atlantic Coasts.

It was designed "in a majestic blend of Palladium and Venetian style" and has nine principal suites, two swimming pools, and an independent guest villa with its own pool and the largest entertaining space on the island. There is also separate staff accommodation.

A look at The Terraces estate on the small private island of Mustique.

Mustique, located in the stream of islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and about 100 miles west of Barbados, offers a storied history with royal family ties. In 1958, Lord Glenconner, Colin Tennant, bought the entire remote island for £45,000 — or about $1.2 million in today’s money, according to the island’s website. Tennant gifted a plot to his friend Princess Margaret, who built a villa there and generated more interest in Mustique as a private island hideaway for the rich and famous.

In the decades since, it’s become a popular holiday destination for celebrities, and individuals like Tommy Hilfiger and Mick Jagger have purchased homes there, according to various media reports.

The identity of the seller for The Terraces has not been disclosed.

"If Mustique is the quintessential, private island paradise, The Terraces, being the largest and most visually prominent property on the island is not just one of the Caribbeans foremost houses, but arguably one of the world’s foremost homes," Edward de Mallet Morgan, head of super-prime sales at Knight Frank, said in a statement.

Inside the estate, the listing details hand-painted ceilings and "a series of painstakingly executed murals, painted by French artist Jean-Claude Adenin, that add a chic, continental maximalism."

Many of the nine spacious bedrooms boast wraparound verandas and ensuite bathrooms, while the walls feature "ornate, hand-painted florid murals exquisite wallpaper." Gilded furniture and classical screens "are reminiscent of Versailles or the great palazzos of Como," The Terraces description states.

The island itself is managed by the Mustique Company, which "oversees every aspect of island life as well as the management of the villas on behalf of the shareholders and the safeguarding of the island," the website states. This includes a medical clinic and security team on the island.

"Mustique is an island where incredibly high-profile people go for incredibly low-profile holidays – and don’t post about it on social media," de Mallet Morgan explained. "The paparazzi is banned on Mustique and the easy, relaxed interaction of royal families, rock stars, celebrities, business moguls and entrepreneurs is really unique to Mustique."

It’s a place "where doors are not locked and no one bats an eyelid when you arrive at dinner barefoot," he added.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.