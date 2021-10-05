Caregiver arrested for alleged sexual assault of 81-year-old dementia patient in Everett

Everett police have arrested a caregiver accused of sexually assaulting an elderly dementia patient in his care.

Police were called to an assisted living memory care facility on Colby Avenue on Sept. 7 for reports that a female patient may have been sexually assaulted.

The resident was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault examination.

During an investigation, detectives obtained DNA swabs from two male caregivers on-duty the evening of the assault. The results of the Washington State Crime Lab report showed strong support that one of them, a 30-year-old Lynnwood man, had raped the resident.

The resident has dementia, Alzheimer's, other medical ailments and speaks limited English. Police say she had no memory of what happened.

The facility has placed both men on leave during the investigation.

The 30-year-old was booked into Snohomish County Jail on probable cause for second-degree rape.

